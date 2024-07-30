Abbott Laboratories has been ordered to pay $495 million to the family of a baby who developed a severe intestinal disease called Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) after being fed Similac in the hospital.

The baby was fed Similac Special Care 24 Infant Formula, a cow’s milk-based formula that Abbott advertised for use in premature infants who are hospitalized in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Lawyers for the family argued that Abbott failed to warn hospitals and patients about the increased risk of NEC when premature infants are fed cow’s milk-based formula instead of human breastmilk.

The infant, Robynn Davis, was born at 26 weeks gestation and developed NEC within 72 hours of being fed Similac Special Care 24, according to the lawsuit.

Due to the condition, she had to have 75% of her intestine removed and suffered other health problems that will require around-the-clock care for the rest of her life.

Thousands of similar NEC lawsuits have been filed nationwide against Abbott Laboratories and Mead Johnson, the maker of Enfamil formula.

Earlier this year, the first case to go to trial ended in a jury awarding $60 million to the family of a baby who developed NEC after being fed Enfamil in the hospital.

The lawsuit was filed in the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Missouri — In RE: Gill v. Abbott — Case Number 2322-CC01251.

Source: Abbott Owes $495M In Baby Formula Bellwether Trial