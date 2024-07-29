Boar’s Head has recalled all liverwurst products that are currently available because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that causes food poisoning.

As a precaution, Boar’s Head is also recalling all other deli meats that were produced on the same line and day as the liverwurst.

The ready-to-eat liverwurst products were produced between June 11 and July 17, 2024 and have a 44-day shelf life, according to the recall.

The problem was discovered when the Maryland Department of Health tested an unopened sample of liverwurst from a retail store and it was positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

Health officials are investigating whether the sample is related to a deadly outbreak of Listeria that has been linked to deli meat and liverwurst. As of July 25, at least 34 people have been infected in 13 states, including 2 people who died.

The recall involves Boar’s Head Strassburger Liverwurst made in Virginia. It was sold in 5 pound loaves in plastic casing, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis. The sell-by dates range from July 25, 2024, to August 30, 2024.

Boar’s Head also recalled many other types and sizes of deli meats with sell-by dates of August 10 or August 15, including:

  • Virginia Ham Old Fashiond Ham
  • Italian Cappy Style Ham
  • Extra Hot Italian Cappy Style Ham
  • Bologna
  • Beef Salami
  • Steakhouse Roasted Bacon Heat & Eat
  • Garlic Bologna
  • Beef Bologna

According to the CDC, deli meats and other products (especially those sliced or prepared at the deli) can be contaminated with Listeria:

Listeria spreads easily among deli equipment, surfaces, hands, and food. Refrigeration does not kill Listeria, but reheating to a high enough temperature before eating will kill any germs that may be on these meats.”

Source: Boar’s Head Provisions Co. Recalls Ready-To-Eat Liverwurst And Other Deli Meat Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

