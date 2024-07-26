CFMOTO ZFORCE Off-Road Vehicles Recalled for Crash Hazard

CFMOTO Powersports has recalled about 3,630 off-road vehicles due to a tip-over and crash hazard.

The problem is that the shock absorber rod assembly can unthread and detach, causing suspension collapse.

The recall involves CFMOTO ZFORCE 950 HO Sport Side-by-Side ROVs from model-years 2022 and 2023. They were sold nationwide from March 2022 through June 2024 for about $14,000.

CFMOTO Powersports reported 86 incidents in which the shock absorber failed and the suspension collapsed, including one tip-over which resulted in an impact injury to the ribs.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled off-road vehciles and contact an authorized CFMOTO dealer to schedule an appointment to bring the vehicle into the dealer for a free repair.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.cfmotousa.com/vehicle-recall to register for a repair.

Source: CFMOTO Recalls ZFORCE 950 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Crash and Tip-Over Hazards