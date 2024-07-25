Target and the manufacturer of the Snuggle Me Baby Lounger have been sued by two parents from Texas whose daughter died after falling asleep in the lounger.

The plaintiffs, Lacey and Chase H., are residents of Texas who had a baby girl on April 26, 2023. When she was about 6 weeks old, they purchased a Snuggle Me from their local Target store.

On November 6, 2023, when their daughter was 7 months old, she “fell asleep in the lounger as it was intended,” the lawsuit states.

Her parents “returned to discover that Revel had managed to roll out of the lounger and was found wedged in between the pillows and headboard resulting in her losing consciousness.”

According to the lawsuit, she was rushed to the hospital, but tragically pronounced dead on November 7, 2023.

In July 2024, the parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Target and the Snuggle Me Baby Lounger manufacturers, Peak 21 Holdings Inc. and Simply Mommy LLC.

The parents claim they were not warned that the Snuggle Me Baby Lounger was not intended for extended sleeping. The lawsuit alleges that “the baby lounger instructions lacked the necessary information for Plaintiffs to understand the safe intended use of the product.”

The lawsuit was filed on July 17, 2024 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas (Houston Division) — Case Number 4:24-cv-02661.

Source: Target Hit With Suit After Texas Infant Died In Baby Lounger