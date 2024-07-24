Al-Safa Chicken Kebabs Recalled for Food Poisoning Risk

Al-Safa US, LLC, a Canadian food manufacturer, has recalled frozen chicken kebabs due to a risk of food poisoning.

The recall involves approximately 2,010 pounds of frozen, fully-cooked, ready-to-eat Al-Safa Chicken Kebabs.

The recalled chicken kebabs may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can survive freezing and cause severe food poisoning.

The following products are included in the recall:

12.1-oz. cardboard box package containing “Al Safa Halal Charcoal Grilled Chicken Seekh Kebab Grilled, Minced, Chicken Patty Kebab” with “NOV 30 25” and “0605404” printed on a sticker on the outside of the package.

14.11-oz. cardboard box package containing “Al Safa Halal Fully Cooked Chicken Chapli Kebab Seasoned Chicken Patty” with “NOV 30 25” and “0605416” printed on a sticker on the outside of the package.

The chicken kebabs were made in Canada and imported to the U.S. on June 13 and June 24, 2024. The products are labeled with establishment number “866” inside the Canadian mark of inspection.

No illnesses were reported at the time of the recall. The potential risk of contamination with Listeria was discovered during routine product testing by the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS).

Health officials are urging customers to check their freezers for the recalled items. Any recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.

Source: Al-Safa US LLC Recalls Frozen Ready-To-Eat Chicken Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

