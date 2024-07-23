Two people have died and dozens of others were infected with Listeria after eating meats that were sliced at deli counters, according to a warning from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Since June 2024, at least 28 people in 12 states were infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria, including two people who died in Illinois and New Jersey. All of the victims were hospitalized.

The CDC believes that the true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely much higher, and people may have fallen ill in other states.

In interviews, sick people reported eating a variety of meats sliced at deli counters, but most commonly deli-sliced turkey, liverwurst, and ham. Meats were sliced at a variety of supermarkets and grocery store delis. Health officials are still trying to find the source of the outbreak.

Deli meats are a recurrent source of food poisoning, which is why the CDC always recommends that high-risk people avoid eating deli meats, unless heated an internal temperature of 165°F or steaming.

Source: Listeria Outbreak Linked to Meats Sliced at Delis