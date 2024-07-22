LED High Bay Light Fixtures Recalled After 3 Fires Reported

Best Lighting Products has recalled thousands of high bay light fixtures for warehouses and other facilities with high ceilings.

The recalled lights were linked to 3 fires, according to the recall. No injuries were reported.

The problem is that the plastic pins securing the LED board can degrade, which can allow the energized LED board to loosen and touch the lens or combustible materials, posing a fire hazard.

The recall involves the LEDFHB line of high bay light fixtures in 90, 105, 135, 178, 180, 215, 265, 320 and 425 watts.

The recalled lights were typically used in commercial settings, such as warehouses and facilities with high ceilings.

The recall involves the following model numbers: LEDFHB90, LEDFHB105, LEDFHB135, LEDFHB178, LEDFHB180, LEDFHB215, LEDFHB265, LEDFHB320 and LEDFHB425.

The lights were sold exclusively through distributors from May 2017 through May 2024 for between $60 and $180. About 710,600 lights were sold in the U.S., plus another 19,100 in Canada.

Best Lighting Products is urging customers to immediately inspect the light fixtures for any sign of pin degradation, a loose LED board, or discoloration of the lens. For more information, visit the recall website at www.highbayrecall.net.

Source: Best Lighting Products Recalls High Bay LED Light Fixtures Due to Fire Hazard