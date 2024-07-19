BISSELL Recalls 3 Million Steam Cleaners After 157 People Burned

BISSELL has recalled more than 3.2 million BISSELL Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaners that were sold since 2008 due to a burn hazard.

The recalled steam cleaners can expel hot water or steam when they are heating or being used, which poses a burn hazard.

There were 183 reports of the recalled steam cleaners expelling hot water or steam, including 157 people who reported minor burns.

Hot water and steam typically cause scalds, a type of burn that usually involves only the outermost layer of skin. These burns can cause pain, redness, swelling, blisters, and other symptoms.

BISSELL sold the steam cleaners nationwide in stores and online from August 2008 to May 2024. They were sold at Target, Walmart, other department or home goods stores, Amazon.com, and other websites.

Customers can identify the steam cleaners by the name “STEAM SHOT” or “POWER STEAMER” on the side. They came in colors including green, pink, blue, orange, white, black, purple and red.

The model numbers can be found on a label on the bottom of the unit. The recalled model numbers include: 39N7, 39N71, 39N72, 39N73, 39N75, 39N76, 39N77, 39N78, 39N79, 39N7A, 39N7C, 39N7B, 39N7D, 39N7E, 39N7F, 39N7H, 39N7J, 39N7M, 39N7N, 39N7P, 39N7Q, 39N7T, 39N7V, 39N7W, 39B7U, 39N7V, 39N7X, 29946, 29947, 29948, 29949, 2994B, 2994C, 2994D, and 2994W.

Customers can get a $60 credit toward another BISSELL purchase, or a $40 refund. To register for a refund or in-store credit, visit www.BISSELL.com/steamshotrecall.

Source: BISSELL Recalls More Than 3 Million Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaners Due to Burn Hazard