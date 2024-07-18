The Ohio-based grower Wiers Farm, Inc. has recalled certain whole cucumbers and bagged salad cucumbers due to a risk of food poisoning.

The products were sold at select Walmart stores in Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio.

The recall involves a limited number of whole cucumbers with a pack date of June 5, 2024. The cucumbers were 6-9 inches in length and 1.5-2.5 inches in diameter.

Wiers Farm also recalled 2-pound bagged salad cucumbers with a pack date of June 5 and June 6, 2024.

These items may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause serious food poisoning infections.

There were no illnesses or consumer complaints reported at the time of the recall, according to Wiers Farm.

Instead, the potential contamination was discovered through routine sampling by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).

Wiers Farm is urging customers to discard the product. It is already past its shelf-life and should be out of distribution. For more information, consumers may contact us at (419) 933-2161 or email at customercare@wiersfarm.com.

Source: Wiers Farm, Inc Issues a Voluntary Recall on Whole and Salad Cucumbers Due to Possible Contamination with Listeria

