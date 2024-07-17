Al'Fez Natural Tahini Recalled for Salmonella Illness Risk

AB World Foods US, Inc., a company based in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, has announced a voluntary recall for certain jars of Al’Fez Natural Tahini.

The tahini was recalled because “testing by the company revealed the presence of Salmonella,” according to the safety warning.

There were no reports of food poisoning at the time of the recall, but people who eat contaminated tahini could be infected with Salmonella.

The risk of severe complications from a Salmonella infection is more likely for children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.

AB World Foods US is warning people not to eat Al’Fez Natural Tahini in 5.6-oz. glass jars, which was sold nationwide after May 26, 2023.

The jars can be identified by UPC 711464506778, a Best-Before Date of “2024 JL 11” or later, and Lot Codes: 3031, 3080, 3270, or 3297.

Customers should return the product to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

Source: AB World Foods US, Inc. Recalls Al’Fez Natural Tahini Because of Possible Health Risk

