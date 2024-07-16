Dr. Tyler James Hurst has been accused of sexually assaulting female patients who were seeking emergency medical care.

At least 15 patients claim they were sexually assaulted or raped by Dr. Hurst while he was working as an ER doctor in the Community Medical Center Emergency Room in Missoula, Montana.

He has been charged with 4 counts of sexual intercourse without consent and 3 charges of sexual assault. These assaults allegedly took place between 2017 and 2023.

Community Medical Center released a statement, claiming they investigated patient allegations, “ultimately terminating his medical staff membership and clinical privileges.”

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for July 25, 2024, but Dr. Hurst is not expected to appear until after he is released from a sexual addiction treatment center in Hattiesburg, Mississippi in August.

Anyone with information on the case, including former patients, are urged to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.

Source: Doctor accused of sexually assaulting Missoula hospital patients back in court