A pressure cooker lawsuit has been filed by a woman from Oregon who claims that she was severely burned by a defective Instant Pot.

The plaintiff, Shayanna B., was filed against Target and Midea America Corp., the companies that sold her the Instant Pot. The manufacturer, Instant Brands Inc., is currently engaged in bankruptcy.

According to her lawsuit, in August 2022 she suffered “serious and substantial burn injuries” when she was able to open the lid on her Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker while it was still pressurized.

Her lawsuit claims that the Instant Pot Duo Crisp was “advertised as convenient and safe and touted for their supposed ‘safety’ features.”

Despite these safety claims, she alleges that it actually “suffers from serious and dangerous defects … the lid of the pressure cooker is removable with built-up pressure, heat, and steam still inside the unit.”

When the lid is removed under such circumstances, innocent people and bystanders can suffer severe burn injuries from the scalding-hot food and liquid in the pot being ejected out into the surrounding area.

Her pressure cooker lawsuit was filed on July 11, 2024 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota — Case Number 0:24-cv-02682-PJS-DTS.