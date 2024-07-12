Atomi Smart Heaters Recalled for Fire and Burn Injury Hazards

Atomi Smart has recalled more than 100,000 smart heaters due to a fire hazard and a risk of burn injuries.

The problem is that the heaters can turn on independently, without user input. There was one report of a heater turning on independently.

No injuries were reported, according to the recall.

The recall involves Atomi Smart Heaters, tower models AT1323, AT1481, AT1520 and AT1632; tabletop models AT1482 and AT1521; and wall heater model AT1635.

They were sold nationwide from October 2019 through April 2024 at Amazon, Ace Hardware, Atomiusa.com, Best Buy, BJʼs Wholesale Club, Costco, Hammacher Schlemmer, Home Depot, Lowes.com, Menards, Sam’s Club and Walmart stores.

Atomi is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled heaters and register for a full refund at the website: www.atomiheaterrecall.com.

Source: Atomi Recalls Smart Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards