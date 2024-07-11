Eleven young women have agreed to a settlement from the Red Roof Inn after being sexually trafficked at two hotels in Georgia.

After five years of litigation, lawyers for the Red Roof Inn finally agreed to settle with the 11 survivors in the middle of the trial.

The plaintiffs claimed that hotel employees knew that minor girls were being sexually exploited, but did nothing to stop the abuse, and instead allowed the abuse to continue so they could rent the rooms.

Because this is a settlement case, the Red Roof Inn has not admitted any responsibility. The amount of money has not been disclosed, but lawyers said the women “were thrilled and very excited that it settled.”

The lawsuit involved sex trafficking at two Red Roof Inn locations in Georgia between 2009 and 2018, including the Red Roof Inn Plus in Buckhead and the Red Roof Inn Plus on Windy Hill Road in Smyrna.

One woman even told jurors that she knew employees were aware of prostitution because she had sex with four different employees, including one who specifically asked her trafficker to “see the girls.” She said other employees would act as lookouts and warn traffickers.

Hotel chains nationwide are facing lawsuits from over 1,700 women who claim they were sexually trafficked. Federal lawsuits have also been filed against Hilton, Motel 6, Best Western, Super 8, and more.

The lawsuit is W.K. et al v. Red Roof Inns in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia (Atlanta Division) — Case Number 1:20-cv-05263-VMC.

