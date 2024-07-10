Reser’s Fine Foods has announced a voluntary recall for certain tubs of Hill County Fare Mustard Potato Salad that may contain hard pieces of plastic.

No injuries were reported, but people who accidentally eat hard pieces of plastic may suffer mouth injuries or other digestive problems.

The recall involves Hill Country Fare Mustard Potato Salad 48-oz (3LB) tubs with a Use-By Date of JUL/26/24.

The item distributed to grocery stores in Texas only, including H-E-B and Joe V’s Smart Shop. It was produced at a regional facility by Reser’s Fine Foods.

According to the recall, all of the recalled products have been removed from store shelves.

Customers who bought this product should return it to the store for a full refund. For more information, customers can call Reser’s Fine Foods at 888-223-2127 Monday-Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm PT.

Source: Reser’s Fine Foods Announces Voluntary Recall of Hill Country Fare Mustard Potato Salad With a Use By Date of JUL/26/24