HTRC Battery Chargers Linked to Significant Fire Hazards

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using HTRC C240 battery chargers due to a risk of serious injuries.

The defective chargers are advertised for charging lithium-ion batteries, but the chargers can ignite or cause a connected battery to ignite and catch on fire.

Safety officials received 32 reports of fires or other thermal incidents, including 5 reports of “significant property damage” and one injury.

The Chinese manufacturer, Shenzhen Haitan Technology Co. Ltd. (doing business at HTRC) has not responded to requests for a recall.

There have been reports of another 148 fires or thermal incidents involving other HTRC products, according to the safety warning.

The defective chargers are black with two blue screens, with the model identifier “C240 DUO” printed between the screens. The brand-name HTRC is printed on the bottom left corner.

They were sold online December 2017 to the present for between $67 and $288.

Safety officials are urging consumers to consider these reports, the lack of information about safety standards, and the company’s failure to provide safety information when deciding to buy HTRC products, according to the warning.

