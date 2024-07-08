Walmart Recalls Chia Seeds for Risk of Salmonella Food Poisoning

The FDA has announced a high-level safety recall for certain chia seeds that were sold by Walmart stores in multiple states.

The recall involves Walmart’s Organic Great Value® Black Chia Seeds with Lot Code ending in “C018” and an expiration date of October 30, 2026, according to the producer, Natural Sourcing International.

The recalled chia seeds were sent to Walmart for distribution nationwide.

They were packaged in 32-ounce pouches with the product information printed on a label on the bottom of the back panel of the package. The label reads “Product of Uganda.”

No illnesses were reported, but infections with Salmonella can cause severe and potentially life-threatening food poisoning infections.

According to the FDA, Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people who are infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

There is also a rare risk of life-threatening complications, such as dehydration due to nausea and vomiting, bloodstream infections, arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and more.

Natural Sourcing International is urging customers to throw away the recalled chia seeds.

The company will provide a replacement product with proof of purchase by calling Customer Service at 1-818-405-9705 Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST or emailing customerservice@organically-simple.com.

Source: Voluntary Recall of Select Great Value Organic Black Chia Seeds Due to The Possible Presence of Salmonella