Dania Furniture Recalls 940 Bookcases After Deadly Tip-Over Accident

The Idaho-based furniture company Dania Furniture has recalled around 940 bookcases that can tip over and trap or kill children.

The bookcases are dangerously unstable if they are not anchored to a wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards for children.

In August 2023, Dania Furniture was notified of the tragic death of a 4-year-old child when an unanchored Hayden bookcase tipped over.

Around 940 of these bookcases were sold exclusively at Dania Furniture stores and online at https://daniafurniture.com from November 2017 through February 2024 for about $370.

The recalled Hayden bookcases have 6 storage cubbies with 3 white sliding doors. A label located on the back of each unit contains the product name and SKU number LB2225/A.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bookcases if they are not anchored to a wall and put it in an area that children cannot access.

Dania Furniture is offering free in-home installation of a tip-over restraint kit, or a full refund of the purchase price and arrangement for the pickup and/or disposal of the recalled bookcase.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://daniafurniture.com/pages/safety-recalls.

