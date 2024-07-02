Brookstone TurboVac Vacuums Recalled After 2 Serious Fires

Southern Telecom has recalled about 10,600 Brookstone TurboVac Handheld Rechargeable Vacuums that can overheat and catch on fire.

The problem is that the vacuums can short-circuit during or after charging the battery, which poses a fire hazard.

There were two reports of serious fires that caused property damage, according to the manufacturer. No injuries were reported.

The recall involves Brookstone TurboVac Handheld Rechargeable Vacuums (Model No. BSBVAC301). They were sold at Belk stores nationwide and online at www.belk.com from September 2022 through February 2024 for about $90.

Southern Telecom is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled handheld vacuums and contact the company for a full refund.

For more information on how to get a refund, visit https://southerntelecom.com/recall-2024-06-24/.

Source: Southern Telecom Recalls Brookstone TurboVac Handheld Rechargeable Vacuums Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Belk