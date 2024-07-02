132,000 Baseus Power Banks Recalled After 13 People Burned

Baseus has recalled about 132,000 magnetic wireless power banks that can overheat and catch on fire.

The power banks were recalled after 171 reports of incidents, including 132 reports of bulging and swelling batteries.

There were 39 reports of fires, resulting in 13 burn injuries and approximately $20,000 in property damage, according to the recall.

The recall involves two models of Baseus power banks:

Baseus Magnetic Mini Wireless Fast Charge Power Bank 2022, 6000mAh 20W – Model PPCXM06

Baseus Magnetic Wireless Charging Power Bank 6000mAh 20W – Model PPCXW06

These power banks have a magnetic side that attaches to mobile phones for magnetic charging functionality.

They were sold online at Amazon.com, AliExpress.com and Baseus.com from April 2022 through April 2024 for $18 to $55.

Baseus is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact the company for a full refund with proof of purchase, or a $36 refund with a photo and no proof of purchase.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://baseuspowerbankrecall.expertinquiry.com/.

Source: Baseus Magnetic Wireless Charging Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Imported by Shenzhen Baseus Technology