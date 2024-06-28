Foppen Seafood has recalled toast-sized smoked Norwegian salmon that may be contaminated with Listeria.

The recall involves Lot 412 of Smoked Norwegian Salmon Slices (Toast-sized, 8.1-ounce packages). The lot code can be found in the clear cut-out window on the front of the package.

The smoked salmon was distributed to Kroger and Payless Supermarkets across 15 states.

The states include Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia.

No illnesses were reported, but infections with Listeria monocytogenes can be severe or life-threatening, especially for young children, elderly adults, pregnant women, and people with vulnerable immune systems.

Customers who bought this product are urged to return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

