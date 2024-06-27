21 Million Miniverse Toy Sets Recalled After 26 Injuries Reported

MGA Entertainment has recalled about 21 million Miniverse toy sets after dozens of reports of skin, eye, and respiratory irritation, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves several types of “Make It Mini” toy sets, which contain liquid resins that are supposed to harden into a solid form that imitates foods, appliances, or lifestyle items.

The problem is that the liquid resins can cause health problems to children and adults who touch, inhale, or swallow the products.

The liquid resins “can cause skin, eye, and respiratory irritation or sensitization when inhaled, touched, or ingested by children or adults,” according to the CPSC. After the resins cure and harden, they no longer present this hazard.

Safety officials also found that the liquid resins contain levels of toxic chemicals called “acrylates” that are not allowed in children’s toys.

The resins contain acrylates (hydroxyethylmethacrylate “HEMA” and isobornyl acrylate “IBOA”) in amounts prohibited in children’s products by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act.

There were 26 reports of incidents, including people who experienced skin burns, eye irritation, respiratory irritation, and one person who suffered an asthma attack.

The recall involves “Make It Mini Appliances,” all models of “Make It Mini Food,” and “Make It Mini Lifestyle” sets. Most of the sets contain a sphere that contains materials to assemble the miniature items.

The recalled toys were sold nationwide at Target, Walmart, Family Dollar, Dollar General, ALDI, Hobby Lobby, other stores, and online at Amazon.com from October 2022 through June 2024.

Safety officials are urging customers to stop using any toys with unused liquid resins and contact MGA Entertainment for a refund or replacement product.

Source: MGA Entertainment Recalls Miniverse Make It Mini Sets with Unused Liquid Resins Due to Risk of Skin, Eye and Respiratory Irritation and Sensitization; Violation of the Federal Hazardous Substances Act