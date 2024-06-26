70,000 Chaise Lounges Recalled After Finger Amputations Reported

Frontgate has recalled about 70,000 Newport Chaise Lounge Chairs after reports of severe finger injuries.

The problem is that when people are adjusting the backrest while seated, the adjustable backrest can unexpectedly drop with force, posing finger-crushing and amputation hazards.

The manufacturer received 3 reports of consumers’ fingers becoming entrapped between the adjustable backrest and the chair frame.

These incidents resulted in 2 reports of partial finger amputation injuries, and one finger-crushing injury that required surgery.

The recall involves Frontgate Resort Collection Newport Aluminum and Teak Chaise Lounge Chairs.

The chairs were sold at Frontgate stores in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas, and online at Frontgate.com and in Frontgate catalogues from February 2014 through December 2023.

For more information on how to order a repair kit, visit the Frontgate recall website at www.frontgate.com/newportchaiserecall.

Source: Cinmar Recalls Frontgate Chaise Lounge Chairs Due to Finger Crushing and Amputation Hazards