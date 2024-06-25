MM Products has recalled about 580,000 JoyJolt Declan Single-Wall Glass Coffee Mugs due to a burn hazard.

The problem is that the base of the glass mugs can break and crack when filled with hot liquids, posing burn and laceration hazards.

There were 103 reports of the glass mugs breaking at the base, including 35 people who were burned from spilled hot liquids, and 21 people who were cut by sharp glass, according to the recall.

Seven people were seriously injured and needed medical attention, including surgery and stitches.

The recall involves JoyJolt Declan Single-Wall Glass Coffee Mugs (Model #JG10242). They were sold in a 16 oz. size as a set of six.

They were sold online at www.amazon.com and on MM Products Inc.’s website www.joyjolt.com from September 2019 through May 2022 for between $20 and $25 for a set of six mugs.

Customers should immediately stop using the recalled coffee mugs and contact MM Products for a full refund. For more information, visit https://joyjolt.com/pages/product-notices-recalls.

Source: MM Products Recalls JoyJolt™ Declan Glass Coffee Mugs Due to Burn and Laceration Hazards