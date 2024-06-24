Vitamix has re-announced and expanded a recall for about 569,000 Vitamix Ascent® and Venturist® blending containers and blade bases after more people were injured by the blades.

The problem is that the blending containers can separate from the blade bases, exposing the blades, which poses a laceration hazard.

Vitamix said it received 27 reports of lacerations, including 11 reports from the original recall in 2018, when consumers’ hands came in contact with exposed blades.

Vitamix previously offered to repair the blenders back in 2018, but after more injuries were reported, the company is now recalling all Ascent and Venturist 8-oz. and 20-oz. blending containers and blade bases, including those that were repaired as part of the earlier recall.

The clear blending containers and black blade bases were included with certain Vitamix Venturist and Ascent Series blenders, such as the Venturist V1200, Ascent A2300, Ascent A2500, Ascent A3300, and Ascent A3500 blenders; and also sold separately, as sets, or bundles.

They were sold nationwide at Costco, Best Buy, Crate & Barrel, Macy’s, Target, Williams Sonoma, Walmart, other stores, and online from April 2017 through May 2024.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://blendingcupbowlrecall.expertinquiry.com/.

Source: Vitamix Reannounces and Expands Recall of Ascent Series and Venturist Series 8-ounce and 20-ounce Blending Containers and Blade Bases Due to Laceration Hazard; Offers New Repair Kit Due to Additional Injuries