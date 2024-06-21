Retrospec Beaumont Plus ST Bikes Recalled for Brake Failure Risk

The California-based bicycle company Retrospec has recalled hundreds of Beaumont Plus ST Bikes with disc brakes due to a risk of brake failure.

No injuries or deaths were reported, but brake failure could result in a serious bicycle accident.

The problem is linked to a manufacturing problem in which the front disc brake rotor and brake pads can be misaligned.

About 530 of these recalled bicycles were sold at bike stores nationwide in the U.S. between February 2024 through March 2024 for about $400.

The recalled bicycles can be identified by the name “Retrospec” on the frame, the manufacturer’s “R” logo on the front fork, and a silver label near the pedals that reads: “Restrospec, Made in Tianjin, China and batch: 12-15-2023.”

Retrospec is urging customers to immediately stop using Beaumont Plus ST Bikes with disc brakes until they can be inspected by the authorized dealer where the bicycle was purchased.

Retrospec is offering free installation of a new front fork. For information on how to locate a dealer to get the bike repaired, visit https://retrospec.com/pages/dealer-locator/.

Source: Retrospec Recalls Beaumont Plus ST Bikes with Disc Brakes Due to Crash and Injury Hazards