Classic Delight LLC has recalled dozens of varieties of individually-wrapped sandwiches that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.
No illnesses were reported, but Listeria infections can cause serious and sometimes fatal food poisoning, according to the FDA.
The sandwiches were sold under the brand-names Classic Delight, Nutrisystem, and Wakefield in vending machines, convenience stores, and food service distributors.
They were produced between May 11, 2023 and June 6, 2024 and shipped to distribution locations in Arkansas, California, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.
Classic Delight said it has suspended production of these products while it investigates the source of the problem. The recall was issued after the FDA found Listeria in environmental samples.
The following types of sandwiches are included in the recall:
- 7060 Classic Delight Twin Chili Cheese Dog
- 311 Classic Delight Turkey Ham and Cheese Sub
- 314 Classic Delight Turkey Cheese Sub
- 6731 Classic Delight Turkey Cheese Round
- 6757 Classic Delight Twin Breaded Chicken Sliders
- 7626 Classic Delight Breaded Chicken Waffle
- 73131 Nutrisystem Turkey Sausage and Egg Muffin
- 176586 Wakefield Pretzel Bacon Angus Cheeseburger
- 176594 Wakefield Southern Chicken Biscuit
- 195263 Wakefield Spicy Hawaiian Sliders
- 514711 Wakefield Bacon Egg and Cheese Bagel
- 514712 Wakefield Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit
- 942821 Wakefield Sausage Egg Pancake
- 514713 Wakefield Charbroiled Cheeseburger
- 551697 Wakefield Ham Cheddar Pretzel Croissant
- 648899 Wakefield Chorizo Egg Ciabatta
- 806604 Wakefield Ham Egg Cheese Muffin
- 806612 Wakefield Ham Egg Cheese Croissant
- 806620 Wakefield Bacon Egg and Cheese Bagel
- 806638 Wakefield Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit
- 806646 Wakefield Sausage Egg and Cheese Muffin
- 806653 Wakefield Bacon Cheeseburger
- 806661 Wakefield Blazin Chicken
- 806679 Wakefield Charbroiled Cheeseburger
- 806687 Wakefield Chicken and Cheese
Classic Delight is urging consumers who purchased these recalled sandwiches to should discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Source: Classic Delight LLC Issues Public Health Alert Due to Possible Health Risk