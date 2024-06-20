Classic Delight LLC has recalled dozens of varieties of individually-wrapped sandwiches that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

No illnesses were reported, but Listeria infections can cause serious and sometimes fatal food poisoning, according to the FDA.

The sandwiches were sold under the brand-names Classic Delight, Nutrisystem, and Wakefield in vending machines, convenience stores, and food service distributors.

They were produced between May 11, 2023 and June 6, 2024 and shipped to distribution locations in Arkansas, California, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Classic Delight said it has suspended production of these products while it investigates the source of the problem. The recall was issued after the FDA found Listeria in environmental samples.

The following types of sandwiches are included in the recall:

7060 Classic Delight Twin Chili Cheese Dog

311 Classic Delight Turkey Ham and Cheese Sub

314 Classic Delight Turkey Cheese Sub

6731 Classic Delight Turkey Cheese Round

6757 Classic Delight Twin Breaded Chicken Sliders

7626 Classic Delight Breaded Chicken Waffle

73131 Nutrisystem Turkey Sausage and Egg Muffin

176586 Wakefield Pretzel Bacon Angus Cheeseburger

176594 Wakefield Southern Chicken Biscuit

195263 Wakefield Spicy Hawaiian Sliders

514711 Wakefield Bacon Egg and Cheese Bagel

514712 Wakefield Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit

942821 Wakefield Sausage Egg Pancake

514713 Wakefield Charbroiled Cheeseburger

551697 Wakefield Ham Cheddar Pretzel Croissant

648899 Wakefield Chorizo Egg Ciabatta

806604 Wakefield Ham Egg Cheese Muffin

806612 Wakefield Ham Egg Cheese Croissant

806620 Wakefield Bacon Egg and Cheese Bagel

806638 Wakefield Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit

806646 Wakefield Sausage Egg and Cheese Muffin

806653 Wakefield Bacon Cheeseburger

806661 Wakefield Blazin Chicken

806679 Wakefield Charbroiled Cheeseburger

806687 Wakefield Chicken and Cheese

Classic Delight is urging consumers who purchased these recalled sandwiches to should discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Source: Classic Delight LLC Issues Public Health Alert Due to Possible Health Risk