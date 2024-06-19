A lawsuit has been filed against Amazon and Midea America Corp. by a man from New Mexico who was burned by an Instant Pot.

The lawsuit was filed by Roice C., a resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico, who purchased the Instant Pot DUO Pressure Cooker from Amazon.com in 2017.

According to the lawsuit, in July 2022, he was seriously burned when he was able to open the lid on his Instant Pot DUO while it was still pressurized, resulting in the scalding-hot contents being ejected out.

He blames his burn injuries on the failure of the pressure cooker’s “safety mechanisms,” which did not lock the lid until it was safe to open.

He claims that the pressure cooker “was defectively and negligently designed and manufactured in that it failed to properly function as to prevent the lid from being rotated, opened, and removed with normal force while the unit remained pressurized.”

His Instant Pot Lawsuit was filed on May 16, 2024 in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico — Case 1:24-cv-00482.

Source: Johnson//Becker Files Lawsuit in Federal Court Against Amazon and Midea Due to Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Burn Injuries