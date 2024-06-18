Suntegrity Skincare has recalled multiple shades of Suntegrity Impeccable Skin Sunscreen Foundation due to a risk of infections.

The company said it discovered “product separation causing an unusual odor and a higher than acceptable microbial mold count” in Lot 115BU that developed post-release and over time in a recent test.

The recall also includes these additional Lot Numbers: 107IV, 107NU, 109NU, 117BU, 113SA, 114SA, 106BR, and 101MO.

Customers can check the lot number on the back of the tube in the top crimp where the tube is sealed. These products were manufactured between September 2023 and March 2024.

Suntegrity Skincare said it issued the recall due to “off odor” and growth of a common mold called Aspergillus Sydowii.

This mold could potentially cause an allergic skin reaction. It could also cause a primary fungal skin infection if it is used on open wounds or sunburned skin. There is also a potential risk of eye infections if the product gets directly into the eye.

Suntegrity Skincare is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled product. For information on how to get a refund or an exchange, visit https://www.suntegrityskincare.com/important-information/.

Source: Suntegrity Skincare Issues Voluntary Recall of Suntegrity Impeccable Skin Sunscreen Foundation (Multiple Shades) Due to Microbial Contamination