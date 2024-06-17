Baby Loungers Sold on Amazon Linked to 1 Infant Death

Parents and caregivers should immediately stop using DHZJM Baby Loungers due to a risk of suffocation, injuries, falls, and death, according to a Safety Warning from federal safety officials.

One infant death was reported in 2020, which authorities reported as occurring in a DHZJM Baby Lounger.

The 4-month-old infant was reportedly found unresponsive, face down on a blanket that was placed on top of the lounger, according to the warning from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The baby loungers were sold online on Amazon.com from January 2020 through November 2023 by several sellers.

The manufacturer, a a Chinese company doing business as Youlike Baby Store, has refused to recall the DHZJM Baby Loungers or issue any refunds.

The CPSC warned that the DHZJM Baby Loungers violate several safety standards for infant sleep products.

Some of the risks outlined by the CPSC include instability, suffocation, entrapment, falls, and death. “These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants.”

The CPSC is urging consumers to stop using and destroy all DHZJM Baby Loungers.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using DHZJM Baby Loungers Due to Suffocation Risk and Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violations of Federal Safety Regulations for Infant Sleep Products; Infant Death Reported