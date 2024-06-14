Green Life Farms, of Lake Worth, Florida, has announced a recall for certain containers of Baby Arugula that were sold at Publix.

The recall involves Green Life Farms® Baby Arugula with Lot #LW15124 and a Sell-By Date of June 15, 2024. They were sold at Publix stores after May 31, 2024.

The recalled baby arugula was sold in a 4-ounce clear plastic package with the lot code stamped on top, and a sell-by date of 6/15/24.

No illnesses were reported, according to the recall. The baby arugula was recalled after a routine test on a single harvest was positive for Salmonella, according to Green Life Farms.

The company is urging customers who bought the recalled lot of Baby Arugula to return it to the store for a full refund.

For customers who ate the recalled baby arugula, the symptoms of Salmonella may occur within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food and lasts four to seven days, according to the FDA.

For more information, consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-888-213-9603 or by email at info@greenlifefarms.ag.

Source: Green Life Farms Issues Voluntary Recall of Baby Arugula Because of Possible Health Risk