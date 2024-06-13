The first wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against an Ohio gas station and the manufacturers of Neptune’s Fix.

Neptune’s Fix is the brand-name of tianeptine, a drug also known as “gas station heroin,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed by the family of Christopher H., a 37-year-old man who died after consuming Neptune’s Fix Elixir. Testing showed that Neptune’s Fix contained tianeptine and also two types of synthetic cannabinoids, according to the lawsuit.

In November 2023, the FDA warned the public not to buy or use Neptune’s Fix or any other tianeptine-containing products due to serious risks, including seizures, loss of consciousness, and death.

Neptune’s Fix may also interact in life-threatening ways with other medications a consumer may be taking, according to the FDA Safety Warning.

