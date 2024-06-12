Good Earth Recalls 1.2 Million Lights After Deadly House Fire

Good Earth Lighting has recalled more than 1.2 million rechargeable battery-powered lights because they can catch on fire.

The problem is that the rechargeable lithium-ion battery in the lights can overheat and ignite the light’s plastic housing, which poses fire and burn injury hazards.

The lights are meant to be installed in dark places without hard-wired light fixtures, such as closets, cabinets, staircases, and basements. If a fire starts in these spaces, it may quickly spread within the home.

There was one report of a person who died in a residential fire after a recalled Good Earth Rechargeable Light overheated and caught on fire. Another person was treated for a smoke inhalation injury, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Good Earth said it is aware of 9 additional reports of the lights overheating, including 6 that resulted in fires and property damage.

The recall involves Good Earth Rechargeable Lights with model numbers starting with RE1122, RE1145, RE1362 and RE1250. Another 37,800 lights were also sold in Canada. The model number is printed on a white sticker on the back of the light.

The recalled lights were sold at hardware and home improvement stores nationwide, including Lowe’s, Ace Hardware, Meijer, Menards, and online from October 2017 through January 2024 for about $20 for the single unit and about $35 for the bundle.

Good Earth is urging customers to immediately stop using the lights and contact the company for a free replacement light. For more information, visit the recall website at https://goodearthlighting.com/productrecall.

Source: Good Earth Lighting Recalls More than 1.2 Million Rechargeable Integrated Lights to Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; One Death Reported