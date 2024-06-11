StellaLife Oral Care Rinse Recalled for Infection Risk

HomeoCare Laboratories Inc. has recalled two batches of Homeopathic StellaLife Oral Care Products due to an infection risk.

StellaLife Oral Rinse is advertised as a “microbiotic product,” but it may contain elevated levels of bacteria.

The recalled products “contain higher than acceptable levels” of Bacillus bacteria and Total Aerobic Microbial Count (TAMC).

No infections were reported, but Bacillus bacteria can pose life-threatening risks, especially for people with oral disease, patients undergoing dental surgery, or those with vulnerable immune systems.

The recall warns: “In the immunocompromised population, there is a risk that use of the product could result in severe or life-threatening adverse events due to the introduction of bacteria to the disrupted oral mucosa, possibly leading to bacteremia and sepsis.”

The recall involves the following products:

StellaLife VEGA Oral Care, Spray Unflavored : Lot No. 2552, Expiration Date: 02-2026, NDC: 69685-121-01.

: Lot No. 2552, Expiration Date: 02-2026, NDC: 69685-121-01. StellaLife Advanced Formula Peppermint VEGA Oral Care Rinse: Lot No. 2550, Expiration Date: 02-2026, NDC: 69685-143-16

HomeoCare Laboratories is urging customers to stop using the products and return them to the place of purchase, or discard them. Customers should contact a healthcare provider if they have experienced any health problems that may be related to the products.

Source: HomeoCare Laboratories Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Homeopathic Stella Life Oral Care Spray Unflavored and Advanced Formula Peppermint Oral Care Rinse Due to Microbial Contamination