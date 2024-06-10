A lawsuit has been filed against GoWISE USA LLC by a woman who claims that she was seriously burned by a defective pressure cooker.

The plaintiff, Erika W., is a woman from Cleveland, Ohio, who claims that she was burned on July 9, 2022, when she was able to easily open the lid on her pressure cooker while it was still under pressure.

The incident involved a GoWise Electric Pressure Cooker (Model Number CYSB130-160B and Item No. GW22637).

She claims that the pressure cooker is defective because the lid is removable with built-up pressure, heat and steam still inside the unit:

“When the lid is removed under such circumstances, the pressure trapped within the unit causes the scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit.”

She claims that the “incident occurred as a result of the failure of the pressure cooker’s supposed ‘lock pin,’ which purports to keep the consumer safe while using the pressure cooker.”

Her lawsuit also quotes the Owner’s Manual, pg. 11: “[T]he small pin on the side of the lid will go in and out, indicating a secure lock.”

She is seeking compensatory damages for her significant and painful bodily injuries, medical expenses, lost wages, physical pain, mental anguish, and diminished enjoyment of life.

Her lawsuit was filed on May 20, 2024 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio (Cleveland Division) — Case Number 1:24-cv-00892.