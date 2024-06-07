Medline Recalls 1.5 Million Bed Rails After 2 Deaths

Medline Industries recalled 1.5 million bed rails due to serious entrapment hazards and a risk of suffocation and death.

Two deaths were reported, both involving elderly people who became trapped by Medline Bed Assist Bars.

The first deaths occurred in July 2019 and involved a 76-year-old woman at a senior nursing facility in Iowa. The second death occurred in November 2023 and involved an 87-year-old woman at a residential care facility in South Carolina.

The recall involves about 1.5 million bed rails that were sold by Medline from July 2009 through March 2024.

The bed rails have model numbers MDS6800BA (sold individually) and MDS6800BAH (sold in cases of three units). They have black metal tubing, a black foam rubber grip handle, and a fabric pouch.

The name “Medline” and the model number are printed on the label.

They were sold in the U.S. and Canada at Medline’s websites, major online retailers like Amazon and Walmart.com, online pharmacies like CVS.com and Walgreens.com, and online medical supply stores like Cascade Healthcare Solutions and Magic Medical.

The recalled bed rails “pose a risk of entrapment and asphyxia because users can become entrapped within the rail, or between the rail and mattress,” according to the recall.

Medline is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled bed rails and contact Medline for a refund. For more information, visit the Medline website.



Source: Medline Industries Recalls 1.5 Million Adult Portable Bed Rails Due to Serious Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazards; Two Deaths Reported