Health officials are investigating an outbreak of Salmonella that has been linked to cucumbers.

As of June 4, a total of 162 people have been infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Africana. These illnesses have been reported in 25 states and Washington D.C., according to the CDC Outbreak Investigation.

The outbreak mostly occurring in states on the East Cost, Midwest, and Texas, with the highest number of illnesses reported in Pennsylvania, New York, Florida, and Virginia.

The illnesses started on dates ranging from March 11, 2024 to May 16, 2024. At least 54 people have been hospitalized due to a severe illness, but the true number of sick people is likely much higher.

In interviews, 72% of sick people said they ate cucumbers before they fell ill, but health officials are still working to pinpoint the source.

Another 158 illnesses involving the Salmonella Braenderup strain have been reported in 23 states, although the FDA is still investigating whether this outbreak might also involve cucumbers, according to the FDA Outbreak Investigation.

In the meantime, the CDC is warning people not to eat, sell, or serve cucumbers that were recalled by Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc., a distributor that sold cucumbers from multiple growers in Florida to stores in 14 states.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the source(s) of Salmonella contamination and whether these or other products are linked to illnesses, according to the FDA.

Source: Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Cucumbers