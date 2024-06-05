Baraka Ground Black Pepper Recalled for Salmonella Risk

UBC Food Distributors has recalled Baraka® Ground Black Pepper spice because it may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recalled black pepper was sold in a 7-ounce, clear plastic container marked with expiration date of January 2026 on the back of the label.

The label is also marked with “Packed for: UBC Food Distributors, Dearborn, MI, 48126” and the website of the brand, www.barakaproducts.com.

No illnesses were reported, but a sample of the recalled ground black pepper tested positive for Salmonella bacteria, according to health officials.

Infections with Salmonella can be serious and sometimes fatal in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, the FDA warned.

Healthy people who are infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

“In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis,” according to the recall.

UBC Food Distributors is urging customers to return the recalled 7-oz containers of ground black pepper to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

Source: UBC Food Distributors Recalls Baraka Brand Ground Black Pepper Spice Because of Possible Health Risk Announcement