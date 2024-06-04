The FDA has announced a recall for fresh cucumbers that may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria.

Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc., a company based in Delray, Florida, recalled fresh whole cucumbers that were shipped from May 17 to May 21, 2024.

The recalled cucumbers were sold in bulk cartons directly to retail distribution centers, wholesalers, and food service distributors in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The recalled cucumbers are dark green, approximately 5-9 inches long, and 1.5 to 2 inches in diameter. The recall does not involve mini cucumbers and English cucumbers.

No illnesses were reported. Instead, the recall was announced after the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture informed the company that a product tested positive for Salmonella.

The FDA is investigating whether this sample matches the strain of Salmonella that is causing an ongoing outbreak.

The FDA is actively investigating an outbreak of Salmonella Africana from an unknown source that has sickened at least 141 people, according to the agency list of current investigations.

Fresh Start Produce Sales is urging people not to eat these cucumbers due to a risk of food poisoning. For more information, contact the company at 1-888-364-2993, M-F, 8:00 a.m.—5:00 p.m. EDT.

Fresh Cucumbers Recalled in 14 States for Salmonella Risk

Source: Fresh Start Produce Sales Initiates Recall of Whole Cucumbers Because of Possible Health Risk

Scales of JusticeEditor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media.

Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *