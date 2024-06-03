Dairy Manufacturers Inc. has recalled all cans of Crecelac and Farmalac Infant Formula from stores in Texas due to safety concerns.

On May 24, the Texas-based company Dairy Manufacturers Inc. recalled all lots of Crecelac and Farmalac Infant Formula.

The recall involves the following products:

CRECELAC INFANT Powdered Goat-Milk Infant Formula with Iron 0 to 12 months – Net Wt. 12.4 oz (352g)

Farmalac BABY Powdered Infant Formula with Iron 0 to 12 months Net Wt. 12.4 oz (352g)

Farmalac BABY Powdered Infant Formula with Iron Low Lactose 0 to 12 months Net Wt. 12.4 oz (352g)

A few days later, the FDA issued another safety warning after a can of Crecelac Goat Milk Infant Formula that was collected from a store in Texas tested positive for dangerous Cronobacter bacteria.

No illnesses were reported, but infants who are infected with Cronobacter may develop life-threatening bloodstream infections (sepsis), central nervous system infections (meningitis), brain abscesses, developmental delays, motor impairments, or death.

According to the FDA, the symptoms of a Cronobacter infection in an infant may include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths, and abnormal movements.

The recalled cans of Crecelac and Farmalac Infant Formula were sold illegally in the U.S. because the manufacturer never submitted the mandatory pre-market notification to the FDA. This means the FDA never evaluated the safety and nutritional adequacy of the formula.

The FDA said it is “continuing to work with the firm and its distributors to ensure the recall is effectively executed.”

