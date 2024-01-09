The FDA has announced a recall for approximately 78,533 cases of Fiji Natural Artesian Water.

The recalled water samples tested positive for the mineral manganese and three types of bacteria, according to the recall.

No illnesses were reported. The recall was categorized as “Class III,” which means that it is not likely to cause health problems.

The recall involves Fiji Natural Artesian Water 500-mL (24 pack) Cases with UPC Code: 6 32565 00004 3 and Bottle UPC Code: 6 32565 00001 2.

The products have expiration dates of Nov. 11, 2023, Nov. 12, 2023, Nov. 13, 2023, Nov. 24, 2023, and Nov. 25, 2023.

The water was sold in Washington state and online at Amazon.com directly to consumers between February 1, 2024 and March 3, 2024.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), manganese is a mineral that is naturally found in drinking water and a wide variety of foods.

A spokesperson for Fiji Water explained: “There is no health or safety risk posed from manganese or bacteria in the recalled lots of Fiji Water.”

For more information, consumers with questions about this recall should contact Fiji Water at 888-426-4602.

Source: FDA Announces Recall of 1.9 Million Fiji Water Bottles Due to Bacteria