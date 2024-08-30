The family of a man who died after eating Boar’s Head deli meat has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Gunter M., an 88-year-old hair stylist and Holocaust survivor who lived in Newport News, Virginia.

According to his family, he frequently ate sandwiches made with Boar’s Head liverwurst deli meat from his local Harris Teeter store.

On June 30, 2024, he purchased Boar’s Head liverwurst and ate it in sandwiches, as usual. By July 8, he was having difficulty breathing and was rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

In the hospital, blood tests confirmed that he was infected with Listeria, a bacteria that can spread from the digestive system to other parts of the body, including the brain and spinal cord.

As his condition worsened, doctors diagnosed him with Listeria meningitis. Tragically, he passed away on July 18, 2024.

Health officials later confirmed that the strain of Listeria that was found in his blood matched the strain of Listeria in contaminated Boar’s Head deli meat products that were recalled.

As of August 29, at least 9 deaths and 57 people have been hospitalized due to severe Listeria infections after eating Boar’s Head deli meat products, according to the CDC Outbreak Investigation.

Health officials are warning consumers not to eat any recalled deli meat products. The recall involves about 7.2 million pounds of deli meat products that were manufactured at a Boar’s Head facility in Virginia.

Source: Ron Simon & Associates to File Nation’s First Wrongful Death Listeria Lawsuit for family of Virginia Man Who Died From Listeria-contaminated Boar’s Head Liverwurst

