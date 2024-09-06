Ceiling Hoists Sold At REI Recalled for Injury Hazard

Delta Cycle has recalled about 25,140 ceiling hoists with straps because the plastic buckles can break and cause large objects to fall.

The ceiling hoists were advertised to be used in garages and other storage areas to lift up kayaks, canoes, bicycles, ladders, boxes, or other large objects off the floor using a pulley system.

The problem is that the plastic buckles on the straps can break, which may result in a heavy object falling onto a person below.

There were 4 reports of incidents, including one person who suffered a minor injury, according to the recall warning.

The recall involves Ceiling Hoists with Straps with model number RS2300. The model number is only listed on the product packaging.

The ceiling hoists were sold at REI, other independent stores, online at Amazon.com and designbydelta.com from February 2017 through July 2024 for about $40.

The manufacturer is urging customers to immediately stop using the ceiling hoists with straps and contact Delta Cycle Corp to receive free replacement straps.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://designbydelta.com/pages/recall-safety-notice-ceiling-hoist.

Source: Delta Cycle Recalls Ceiling Hoists with Straps Due to Injury Hazard