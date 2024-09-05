HALO 1000 Power Stations Recalled After 1 Death in Florida

ZAGG Inc. has recalled approximately 5,740 HALO 1000 Portable Power Stations that can catch on fire.

The problem is that the lithium-ion battery inside the power stations can overheat, which poses a fire hazard that can lead to serious injury or death.

The recall was announced after the death of a 79-year-old man in Bradenton, Florida, who died of smoke inhalation from a fire involving a HALO 1000 Power Station in his home in June 2022.

There were another 4 reports of fires involving the HALO 1000 Power Stations, including 2 reports of smoke inhalation, one of which involved burn injuries.

The power stations were sold nationwide from October 2021 through March 2022 by multiple retailers, including ZAGG Inc., Alliance Consumer Group, and QVC Inc.

Safety officials are warning consumers to immediately stop using the recalled HALO 1000 Portable Power Stations and contact the manufacturers for a free replacement.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://halo1000recall.expertinquiry.com/.

