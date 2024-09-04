Fisher-Price has issued a recall for nearly 400,000 dumbbell toys in Baby Bicep Gift Sets that pose a choking hazard for babies.

The problem is that the gray caps on both ends of the dumbbell toy can come off. No injuries were reported, but infants could potentially choke on the caps.

Fisher-Price said it received 7 reports in the U.S. of the gray caps on the ends of the dumbbell toy coming off of the product.

The recalled Baby Bicep Gift Sets were sold nationwide at Walmart, Kohls, Fred Meyer, Hobby Lobby, Marshalls, TJMaxx, Buy Buy Baby, Target, and online at Amazon.com and other websites from April 2020 through August 2024 for about $18.

The recall involves about 366,200 gift sets that were sold in the U.S., plus another 37,850 gift sets that were sold in Canada.

Fisher-Price is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled dumbbell toy, take it away from children, and contact Fisher-Price for instructions on how to get a $10 refund for the dumbbell toy.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://service.mattel.com/us/recall.aspx.

Source: Fisher-Price Recalls Dumbbell Toy in Baby Biceps Gift Sets Due to Choking Hazard

