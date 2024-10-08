A lawsuit has been filed by a woman who claims that Pfizer failed to warn her about the risk of brain tumors from Depo-Provera.

The plaintiff, Kristina S., is a woman who developed a type of brain tumor called a meningioma and required surgery.

According to the lawsuit, she started using Depo-Provera when she was 20 years old. Over the next 16 years, she received about 64 injections. She stopped using Depo-Provera in 2021.

At the time, she was experiencing symptoms like vertigo, dizziness, and severe headaches. She had an MRI scan, which showed that she had developed a brain tumor called an intracranial meningioma.

In October 2022, she underwent a highly-invasive surgery called a craniotomy, which involves removing part of the skull so that a surgeon can cut out the tumor. She missed more than a month of work during the recovery period/

In her lawsuit, she claims that Pfizer failed to warn her about the risk of brain tumors from Depo-Provera, despite decades of scientific evidence. As early as the 1980s, studies showed that meningiomas are commonly hormone-responsive because they have progesterone receptors.

Depo-Provera still has no warning label about brain tumors, but in March 2024, a study published in the British Medical Journal found that women who used Depo-Provera for at least 1 year were 5-times more likely to be diagnosed with a meningioma.

According to the lawsuit: “Plaintiff was unaware until very recently, following publicity associated with a large case control study in France published in March 2024 that Depo-Provera had any connection to her meningioma.”

Her Depo-Provera Lawsuit was filed on October 1, 2024 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California — Case Number 3:24-cv-06875.

