A lawsuit has been filed by a woman who claims that Pfizer failed to warn her about the risk of brain tumors from Depo-Provera.

The plaintiff, Kristina S., is a woman who developed a type of brain tumor called a meningioma and required surgery.

According to the lawsuit, she started using Depo-Provera when she was 20 years old. Over the next 16 years, she received about 64 injections. She stopped using Depo-Provera in 2021.

At the time, she was experiencing symptoms like vertigo, dizziness, and severe headaches. She had an MRI scan, which showed that she had developed a brain tumor called an intracranial meningioma.

In October 2022, she underwent a highly-invasive surgery called a craniotomy, which involves removing part of the skull so that a surgeon can cut out the tumor. She missed more than a month of work during the recovery period/

In her lawsuit, she claims that Pfizer failed to warn her about the risk of brain tumors from Depo-Provera, despite decades of scientific evidence. As early as the 1980s, studies showed that meningiomas are commonly hormone-responsive because they have progesterone receptors.

Depo-Provera still has no warning label about brain tumors, but in March 2024, a study published in the British Medical Journal found that women who used Depo-Provera for at least 1 year were 5-times more likely to be diagnosed with a meningioma.

According to the lawsuit: “Plaintiff was unaware until very recently, following publicity associated with a large case control study in France published in March 2024 that Depo-Provera had any connection to her meningioma.”

Her Depo-Provera Lawsuit was filed on October 1, 2024 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California — Case Number 3:24-cv-06875.

Source: Pfizer Didn’t Warn Of Tumor Risks In Depo-Provera, Suit Says

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *