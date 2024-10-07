The first lawsuits have been filed after an outbreak of food poisoning was linked to a LongHorn Steakhouse in Fairview Heights, Illinois.

At least 6 people were hospitalized and 14 people tested positive for Shigella, according to an update on October 2, from the St. Clair County Health Department.

Two days later, 23 additional people had reported food poisoning after eating at the LongHorn Steakhouse between September 14 and October 1, 2024. Test results are still pending on some of the sick individuals.

The outbreak was linked to LongHorn Steakhouse located at 6115 North Illinois Street, Fairview Heights, Illinois. The restaurant has been voluntarily closed for several days since the outbreak.

Many of the sick people have been diagnosed with Shigellosis, which is an infection with Shigella bacteria that causes diarrhea.

High levels of Shigella bacteria can be found in the diarrhea of an infected person when they are sick and for a few weeks afterward.

Food poisoning outbreaks of Shigellosis can occur when infected restaurant workers do not wash their hands after using the bathroom, according to health officials.

If you ate at the Fairview Heights LongHorn Steakhouse after September 14 and developed food poisoning or diarrhea within 12 hours to 4 days, health officials urge you to consult a doctor.

Source: More illnesses tied to Fairview Heights restaurant are reported, first lawsuit filed