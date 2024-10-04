Diamond Shruumz Mushroom Edibles Linked to 175 Illnesses, 3 Deaths

In an update this week, health officials have linked 175 illnesses to Diamond Shruumz® mushroom-infused edibles.

As of September 27, there were 175 total illnesses reported in 33 states, including 70 people who were hospitalized and 3 deaths that may be associated with the recalled Diamond Shruumz products.

The cause of these illnesses is still unknown, but the FDA has tested multiple Diamond Shruumz products and found substances including O-acetylpsilocin, psilocin, kavalactones, pregabalin, and muscimol.

These substances were found in some, but not all, of the products that were tested.

If you consumed any Diamond Shruumz products and experienced symptoms, you should seek immediate medical attention.

Symptoms may include hallucinations, uncontrolled movements, fast or slow heart rate, high or low blood pressure, flushed skin, and gastrointestinal effects (such as nausea, vomiting, or abdominal pain).

Other severe side effects have been reported, including seizures, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness, and respiratory failure, according to the CDC Outbreak Investigation.

Health officials continue to warn people not to eat any chocolate, gummies, snack foods, or other edible products claiming to produce feelings of euphoria, hallucinations, or psychedelic effects. They might contain undisclosed ingredients that might be linked to severe illness.

Source: Investigation of Illnesses: Diamond Shruumz-Brand Chocolate Bars, Cones, & Gummies (June 2024)