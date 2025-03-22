Bella Espresso Makers Recalled After 8 People Injured

Sensio Inc. has announced a recall for about 12,300 Bella Pro Series® and Cooks® Steam Espresso Machines due to a risk of burn injuries and lacerations.

The problem is that the brew cup handle can forcefully eject during use, shattering the glass carafe.

There were 8 reports of people who suffered burn injuries and/or lacerations (cuts) when the glass carafe shattered, according to the recall. There were 18 reports of the handles ejecting forcefully.

Sensio is urging customers to check their espresso machines. The recall involves two models: Bella Pro Series Steam Espresso Maker (Model 90195) and Cooks Steam Espresso Makers (Model 22395).

These espresso machines can be identified by the name “Bella Pro Series” or “Cooks” on the front of the steaming chamber. The model number is listed as the “Item” number on a sticker under the machine.

They were sold at JCPenney stores nationwide and online at BestBuy.com and JCPenney.com from August 2023 to January 2025.

Customers can contact Sensio to register for a refund, which will be sent in the form of a $50 check or a $50 e-gift card to either JC Penney or Best Buy. For more information, visit https://bellakitchenware.com/recall/.

Source: Sensio Recalls Steam Espresso Machines Due to Burn and Laceration Hazards