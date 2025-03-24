Meijer has announced a recall for about 6,050 Konwin Desktop Heaters due to fire and burn hazards.

The problem is that the recalled heater’s fan can fail to turn on, which may cause the unit to overheat and ignite, according to the recall.

No fires were reported, but Meijer said it received 8 reports of the fans burning and melting. No injuries were reported, but the problem poses a burn hazard.

Customers can identify the recalled heaters with the model number BHN2133 and the name “Konwin” printed on a label on the bottom of the heater. The heater has a white plastic frame with a black fan and black grill covers. It measures about 12″ high and about 10″ wide.

The recalled desktop heaters were sold at Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Kentucky from September 2024 through January 2025 for between $25 and $40.

Meijer is urging customers to immediately stop using the heaters and return them to any Meijer store for a full refund.

Source: Meijer Recalls Konwin Desktop Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards